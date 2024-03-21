Old South Church part of Belsher and MacLeod New England Tour

FARMINGTON – Old South Church Concert Series welcomes the Prince Edward Island duo of Cynthia MacLeod and Gordon Belsher for their first performance together in Farmington Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

General Admission tickets will be $25, and $20 for Seniors/Students. Tickets can be purchased online at Evenbrite link or reserved by calling 207-491-5919. Tickets will be available at the door as space allows. Old South Church is located at 235 Main Street and is handicapped accessible. Donations will be collected at the beginning of the second half to offset the cost of the professional sound/lights tech. Concert organizers offer an opportunity for businesses and individuals to sponsor the professional sound and lights for the 2024 season at various levels.

MacLeod and Belsher met in 2002 when she recorded her award-winning debut album “Head Over Heels” at his Guernsey Cove studio. They toured extensively for a few years after that across Canada, and into the US. As quoted by Doug Gallant of the Charlottetown Guardian “there is a lovely chemistry between MacLeod and Belsher on stage, and a generosity of spirit that seems to come out whenever you put the two together before an audience.”

After a very successful tour to New England in May of 2023 for the first time since 2007, they are looking forward to returning in April of 2024. MacLeod is one of Prince Edward Island’s finest ambassadors of traditional music carving a distinct style of fiddling that embraces both her local roots and her ancestral connection to the Scottish Highlands. Since the beginning of her career as a young teenager, MacLeod has spent more than 15 years on stages on PEI, across Canada, into the US, and as far abroad as Cuba and Japan, astounding audiences with her entertainingly unique performance style. She has received many PEI Music Awards and has been nominated several times for Canada’s East Coast Music Awards.

Winner of the PEI Music Association 2014 “Lifetime Achievement Award,” Gordon Belsher has been performing in Canada and around the world for more than 40 years. He is a fixture of the Island music scene, based out of his home in Eastern PEI. As accompanist and featured vocalist with Richard Wood, and MacLeod, Belsher has toured across Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Australia and Japan. His solo CDs have been up for and won PEI Music Awards and ECMA’s. “With a gentle charm that has become his trademark, the Guernsey Cove musician sang songs, told stories and urged his audience to join in, much to their delight and to his.”

To learn more about these PEI musicians visit at www.CynthiaMacLeod.com and www.GordonBelsher.com