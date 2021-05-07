Olde Post Office Café presents exhibit of local photographer

New local photographer, Becky Ladd-Goodridge, debuts her creative expressions photography exhibit at The Olde Post Office Café in Mount Vernon beginning May 1st through the end of the month. The café’s casual dining setting and hearty food make a wonderful atmosphere to view local photographic artists.

The exhibit showcases vibrant images of central Maine life which are bound to be appealing to local diners and tourists visiting the café. The photos on display highlight street art in downtown Augusta, famous local bridges, and idyllic, captivating scenery found along local byways traversing central Maine.

Examples of Becky’s photos are available on her two Instagram accounts: @beckygoodridge and @rusticcomfort. Several of her IG posts have been featured on national and international Instagram galleries.

Becky, a native of Farmington, graduated from Mt Blue High School and subsequently attended Vermont Technical College and University of Southern Maine. Becky and her family have lived in various locations throughout Maine, as well as several other east coast states, and overseas. Now that Becky’s children have begun charting their adult lives, she is shifting her focus and embracing her passion for photography. She currently lives in Fayette with her husband, Drew, a real estate agent, who recently retired from NCIS.

The Olde Post Office Café, located at 366 Pond Road in Mount Vernon, is open Thursday through Sunday for breakfast and lunch from 7:00 to 2:30. Additional information about the café can be found on their website http://pocafe.me/ , or on their Facebook page, where a recent post on May 2nd shows Governor Mills visiting the café.