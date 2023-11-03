One Acts Festival at Emery Arts this weekend

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington’s Alumni Theatre is hosting a student-led One Acts Festival this Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4. The doors open at 7 p.m. at Emery Community Arts Center.

The one act shows being presented are as follows: Laundry and Bourbon, written by James Mclure and directed by Eva Tebutt; Counting To Three, written by Joe Anson and directed by Dorothy Anne Giroux-Pare; The Love Course, written by A.R. Gurney and directed by A.P. Mulrooney; and The Tale of Two Spectators, written by Peter Manos and directed by Theo Moore.

The One-Acts are final projects for Jayne Decker’s THE 377 course on directing and costuming. Because of this, there are many students who play multiple roles behind the scenes, as well as onstage.

One of the directors, Eva Tebutt spoke about her experience as director, and receiving the role of “Elizabeth” for Laundry and Bourbon this week. “It’s what I had to do, as an actor, and as a director.” Tebutt was given less than 2 hours before her tech rehearsal as Elizabeth. “I tend to be a perfectionist, generally, but especially as an actor, I have been critical of my performance the last couple of days. But I have to remember that this is a learning curve, and everyone else was given over a month.”

Jo LeMehieu, also enrolled in the course, has been doing the costuming for “Tale of Two Spectators” while simultaneously performing in the show. “I was given my role as the costumer before even considering auditioning, so getting to really put my own spin on things was a complicated, yet rewarding experience.”

The company asks that if you want to make a contribution, to bring a non perishable food item for the food pantry on campus. Any by-donation ticket sales will be donated to the Student Theater.