Open auditions for “DIVA, A Love Story” in Rangeley

RANGELEY – Rangeley’s favorite musical event returns to the stage in July! The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will produce a live musical “DIVA, A Love Story” in July.

Auditions will be held at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley on Sunday May 7, from 1 – 2 p.m. If you can’t make that audition date or if you need help finding a song to audition with, please email Erin Smith at erinnpsmith@gmail.com.

Auditions are open to everyone regardless of past stage experience and RFA would love to have some new talent participate!

At auditions, be prepared to present your song to a karaoke track or recording. If you are interested in being involved but not as a soloist, please come and let the crew know what you’d like to do – other roles include back up dancers and singers, as well as stage crew, set design, lighting and sound techs. This is a great opportunity to get involved in something new and have some fun!

Please complete and submit the audition form online: Open Auditions: DIVA, A Love Story

The performance dates are July 6, 7, 8 and 9 all shows begin at 7 p.m.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. FMI about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.