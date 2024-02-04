Open auditions for “Pygmalion and Galatea: A Comedy of Eros” in Rangeley

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will hold Open Auditions for the RFA Summer Live Theater Event “Pygmalion and Galatea: A Comedy of Eros” by J.S. Puller on Saturday, February 24, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley.

Performances will take place June 14, 15, & 16.

When grieving widower Pygmalion carved a sculpture of his late wife, Galatea, he never anticipated that his clumsy and blustering kid sister, Phoebe, would accidentally bring it to life with a prayer to the goddess Aphrodite. But once the suddenly-living statue is unleashed on the world, kings and commoners alike are convinced that Pygmalion is a miracle-worker who can bring back the dead. Suddenly, he’s charged with the task of restoring the King’s dead wife. Pygmalion lacks the power to fulfill the role expected of him, and between falling for a princess, struggling against a jealous rival, and repairing his damaged relationship with Phoebe–who he blames for his wife’s death–he’s in over his head.

For audition, character descriptions, and Monologues go to: www.rangeleyarts.org and go to the GET INVOLVED tab.

Auditions are open to everyone regardless of past stage experience and we’d love to have some new talent participate! At auditions, be prepared to read off a script.

Those wishing to be involved with the production in any other way:

We need people on costumes, people on sets, people on props, people on sound effects, people on lights, people as stage crew, people on makeup, and even someone just to take notes. We are even looking for people to run a media campaign—we will be filming some rehearsals to cut into commercials and bits on TikTok.

Want to be part of the crew? Send an email to Director: Brittany Wetherill at brittanywetherill@gmail.com.