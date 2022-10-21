Open auditions for singers, actors in Rangeley

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts announces open auditions this fall for a live theater event in February.

Auditions for “We’re Alright,” a self-written Juke Box style musical, will be held at the RFA Lakeside Theater 2493 Main Street, in Rangeley on Sunday, Nov 6, from 1-3 p.m. This is an original play written locally by Pam Ellis and Val Zapolsky. Production dates are Feb 18-20, 2023, at 7 p.m. If you cannot attend this audition time, please contact Val Zapolsky, Director at (920) 279-0548 for an alternate audition PRIOR to this audition date.

For complete information about the audition process and requirements, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab at the top of the page.

The RFA is always looking for new talent and there is a broad range of roles: TRY SOMETHING NEW! The RFA is celebrating its 54th Year of presenting the arts in the Rangeley Region. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.