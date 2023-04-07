Open auditions for ‘The Odd Couple’ in Rangeley

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will hold Open Auditions for the RFA Summer Live Theater Event “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon on Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley.

Performances will take place August 10-12.

This classic comedy opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.

The Odd Couple was first presented on Broadway by Saint Subber at the Plymouth Theatre in New York City on March 10, 1965. It was directed by Mike Nichols.

The Odd Couple is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Visit: www.concordtheatricals.com

Auditions are open to everyone regardless of past stage experience and we’d love to have some new talent participate!

At auditions, be prepared to read off a script. If you are interested in being involved but not on stage, please come and let us know what you’d like to do – we need stage crew, set design, lighting and sound techs. This is a great opportunity to get involved in something new and have some fun! For more info contact the Director Tim Straub tstraubster@gmail.com

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.