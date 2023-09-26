Open Mic Night “Live at St. Joe’s!” resumes sessions for winter season

FARMINGTON – Franklin County has a rich tradition of talented musicians drawing from many styles of music from Country, Folk, Americana, Celtic to Contemporary. St. Joseph’s Parish is hosting a monthly open mic night, usually on the last Thursday of every month, but this is adjustable. Organizers wish to provide a venue that continues to celebrate and foster the musical talent within Franklin County.

Professionals and newcomers are all welcome to listen, perform and collaborate. Bring your friends and family, or just come as an audience to listen. Admission is free!

After taking the summer off, “Live at St. Joe’s!” will return on September 28 at the St. Joseph Center located at 130 Quebec Street in Farmington, at the corner of Quebec and Middle Streets. The event will be from 7to 9:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. sign-up for those wishing to perform. Performance times will be limited to 15 minutes (two or three songs) with additional songs at the end if time allows. Bring an audience!

The stage is set – equipment on hand includes a sound system, microphones, mic stands, acoustic guitar, piano, music stands, cords, and lighting. Please bring any additional equipment specific to your act if needed. Admission is free. Coffee, tea, punch, water, pop-corn and baked goods are available for a donation. For more information contact Randy Gauvin at 778-1962.