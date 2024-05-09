Opening reception at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, May 24

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host an Artist Reception celebrating the works of John Hooper and Nelda Warkentin at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater 2493 Main Street in Rangeley, on Friday, May 24 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Hooper, who resides in Rangeley, will display wood carvings, and Warkentin, of Phillips, will show quilts and oil paintings.

Come on out to meet the artists, enjoy complimentary refreshments and a beer/wine cash bar. The exhibit continues through June 13, 2024.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.