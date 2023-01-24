Original musical “We’re Alright” to open in Rangeley in February

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents, “We’re Alright,” an RFA original, Jukebox Musical February 17, 18 and 19 at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley located at 2493 Main Street. Showtime is 7 p.m. except on Sunday, February 19, which is a 4 p.m. matinee. To reserve your seat, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. The Box Office will open one hour before showtime each night. Adult Admission for opening night (2/17) is $15, all other nights: $20. Admission for Youth (18 and under) is $10 for all shows!