Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations July 9 in Vienna

VIENNA – Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations bring down the house with a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis Soul Music that’s guaranteed to get the party started at the Vienna Union Hall on July 9.

This is a 100% Old School Soul Revue complete with outstanding female singers, a full horn section, and a show that that will knock your socks off! The band covers Soul Classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, The Staple Singers and The Queen of Soul – Aretha Franklin.

When Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations hit the stage, it’s an instant Soul Train dance party and a History of Soul Music all wrapped up in a single package of fun. Their numerous CDs also provide a wealth of original R&B music to their sets.

The Soul Sensations’ danceable repertoire, and unique showmanship, make this band your Sensational choice to catch at the Vienna Union Hall located at 5 Vienna Mountain Road in Vienna. This show: $20 in advance $25 at the door. Call 293-2674 for more information.