“Persepolis,” Marjane Satrapi’s poignant story of growing up during the Iranian Revolution, is the next featured topic of the UMF New Commons project

FARMINGTON – “Persepolis” by Marjane Satrapi, is the next featured topic in the University of Maine at Farmington’s New Commons project.

Persepolis is Satrapi’s poignant, autobiographical coming-of-age story of growing up in Iran during the tumultuous political climate of the 1970s and 80s. It follows her life of heartache and survival through pre- and post-revolutionary Iran. Satrapi first told her story as an adult, autobiographical graphic novel in 2000. The film adaptation premiered at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival and won the Jury Prize.

The UMF New Commons events focused on “Persepolis” will run between Feb. 9 – 21:

Book Giveaway & Reading Group

Feb. 9 & 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Farmington Public Library

Want to make the most of the following events and add two award-winning graphic novel autobiographies to your book collection? Visit the Farmington Public Library to pick up your complimentary copy of Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis and Liz Prince’s Tomboy, while copies are available. The reading group will be meeting in the first two weeks of February. Email vanessa@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org for more information about the reading group.

Faculty Panel: The Cultural Context of Persepolis

Feb. 7, 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. Emery Community Arts Center

Join Professors Waleck Dalpour, Nasser Rohani, Ali Geshnizjani, and Linda Beck in a conversation about Persepolis that delves into Iranian history and culture.

Film Screening: Persepolis

Feb. 12, 7:00-9:00 p.m. Emery Community Arts Center

Join us in a screening of the highly acclaimed film adaptation of Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis. Discussion to follow.

Keynote: Persepolis and the Autobiographical Comic Book

Feb. 16, 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. Emery Community Arts Center

Award-winning cartoonist Liz Prince examines why comics are a powerful storytelling tool and where Satrapi’s work fits into the medium. Come learn about the wildly different styles of cartooning that can educate, entertain, and emotionally connect us.

Workshop: Make Your Own Comic Book

Feb. 16, 5 – 8 p.m. The Landing, UMF Olsen Student Center

Writer and comic artist Liz Prince will teach you how to create a cartoon version of yourself, which you will use to write and draw your own six-page mini-comic biography (and we do mean mini). All skill levels welcome.

The UMF New Commons Project provides a rich offering of free events including expert talks, discussions, films, workshops and more, many online, for the education and enjoyment of people in Maine and beyond. Nominated by individuals throughout Maine, the selection of New Commons works have the common thread of representing many of the principles and cultural values that inspire and fascinate Maine residents.

The New Commons Project is a public humanities initiative of the University of Maine at Farmington, Maine’s public liberal arts college, in partnership with the Maine Humanities Council. It is made possible by a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

To learn more about the New Commons Project, and to view many of the events for the first 12 topics, visit the website at: https://newcommonsproject.org/

