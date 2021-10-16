Photography Show people’s choice award winner announced

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts held the awards ceremony for the 7 Annual Western Mountain Photography Show on September 11, 2021. The Theme for the 2021 Exhibit was JOURNEY. The exhibit continued through October 11 when we tallied up the ballots that had been cast for the People’s Choice Award.

The 2021 People’s Choice Winner is Jackson Burke for his color photograph “Away We Go”.

The theme for the 2022 Western Mountain Photography Show will be “Americana”. For More Information on the Photography Show please visit https://rangeleyarts.org/events/event/western-mtn-photo-show-2021/

The RFA is a not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. FMI about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.