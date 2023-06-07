Plein air art workshops with artist Michael Vermette in Rangeley

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) is sponsoring two Plein Air Artist Workshops this summer led by acclaimed plein air artist Michael Vermette. Each workshop is two and a half days of instruction over a four-day period open to adult artists of all ability levels, utilizing sites on The Artists Trail and around the Rangeley area. There is a free introductory class on the approach and materials used in plein air painting offered prior to the start of each workshop.

Workshop Dates:

July 10, 6-8 PM: Free Introductory class – Approaches to Plein Air Watercolor Painting

July 11-14: Plein Air Watercolor Workshop

August 7, 6-8 PM: Introductory class – Approaches to Plein Air Oil Landscape Painting

August 8-11: Plein Air Oil Landscape Workshop

Waterfalls, scenic vistas of lakes and mountain ranges, and wildflower fields, as well as lush northern forests and winding country roads will be the varied subjects available to participants. Locations take advantage of the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway and the Artists Trail. The Artists Trail is a joint project of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the RFA which designates 15 specific scenic sites to introduce the unique and rugged beauty of the Rangeley Lakes Region of the western mountains of Maine to artists of all genres. The Trail is also supported by a grant from the Maine Community Foundation.

For more information about the workshops and to register, please visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “Visual Arts,” or call the RFA at 207-864-5000. The RFA is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region.