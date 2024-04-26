Plein air painting art workshops in Rangeley

RANGELEY – The RFA is sponsoring two Plein Air Artist Workshops this summer led by acclaimed plein air artist Michael Vermette. Each workshop is 2 ½ days of instruction over a four-day period open to adult artists of all ability levels, utilizing sites on The Artists Trail and around the Rangeley area. There is a free introductory class on the approaches and materials used in plein air painting offered prior to the start of each workshop.

Workshop Dates:

July 15, 6-8 p.m.: Free Introductory class – Approaches to Plein Air Watercolor Painting

July 16-19: Plein Air Watercolor Workshop

August 12, 6-8 p.m.: Introductory class – Approaches to Plein Air Oil Landscape Painting

August 13-16: Plein Air Oil Landscape Workshop

Waterfalls, scenic vistas of lakes and mountain ranges, and wildflower fields, as well as lush northern forests and winding country roads will be the varied subjects available to participants. Locations take advantage of the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway and the Artists Trail.

The Artists Trail is a joint project of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the Rangeley Friends of the Arts which designates 15 specific scenic sites to introduce the unique and rugged beauty of the Rangeley Lakes Region of the western mountains of Maine to artists of all genres. The Trail is also supported by a grant from the Maine Community Foundation.

For more information about the workshops and to register, please visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “All Events-Workshops,” send email to rangeleyarts.org, or call the RFA at 207-864-5000. The RFA is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region.