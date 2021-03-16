Poet’s Corner: A Pandemic Year Through the Heart of a Teacher

A Pandemic Year Through the Heart of a Teacher

by Sarah Carlson

Friday, March 13, 2020.

After a tense week

trying to appease the fears

of fourth grade minds and hearts,

she walks out the door

of her beloved classroom.

Little does she know

that she will never go back

to teaching as she had known it

for 30 years.

There begins a time

of losses and gains,

unease and sureness,

confusion and certainty,

and everything in between –

sometimes all at once.

Saturday, March 13, 2021.

After a tense few days

appeasing the fears

of her own mind and heart.

she walks into a door opened

by science and leadership.

Emotions stirring,

she is met by volunteers

smiling behind masks,

gentle support in their eyes.

Joining a smooth flow

of veteran educators

she is ushered into a large room

staffed by compassionate medical workers.

An explanation,

a pause for questions,

a quick jab

that she hardly feels,

a time to sit and make

sure her body accepts

the vaccine.

Taking a relieved and grateful breath,

she walks out another door,

hope and appreciation

filling her heart.