Look through my window

At the gently falling rain

Running down my window pane

To leaves blown along the ground

Ones that were green now are brown

Look through my window

To the streets below

Waiting to fill with snow

To the woods beyond

A place so quiet, of which I’m fond

Look through my window

To the sea shore

With the beach, the waves and ocean’s roar

To the mountains afar

Climb the sky to touch a star

Look through my window

A world to see

– By Charles Day