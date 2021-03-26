Poet’s Corner: The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse
by Greg Zemlansky
The lighthouse sitting atop of its
rocky throne.
Struggling with the sea winds swirling
around its cone.
The lighthouse busy at work shining
its life-saving beam.
Upon the rushing billowing waves
reflecting its glowing gleam.
The lighthouse radiant light is a
friend to boats and ships at night.
Wrestling with angry wrathful sea
with its muttering growl and
baffling sight.
The lighthouse sparkling light fights
off the raging darkness.
While the surging winds howl at
the lighthouse brightness.
The lighthouse vivid shimmering
and glistening light;
controls the security of the dark
shadows of the night.