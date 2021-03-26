Poet’s Corner: The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse

by Greg Zemlansky

The lighthouse sitting atop of its

rocky throne.

Struggling with the sea winds swirling

around its cone.

The lighthouse busy at work shining

its life-saving beam.

Upon the rushing billowing waves

reflecting its glowing gleam.

The lighthouse radiant light is a

friend to boats and ships at night.

Wrestling with angry wrathful sea

with its muttering growl and

baffling sight.

The lighthouse sparkling light fights

off the raging darkness.

While the surging winds howl at

the lighthouse brightness.

The lighthouse vivid shimmering

and glistening light;

controls the security of the dark

shadows of the night.