Poet’s Corner: Through my window

by Greg Zemlansky

Through my window I can see a silent country

road that leads to a small quiet town; where

the mighty Kennebec River flows without

making a sound.

Through my window I can see seagulls

sitting on rocking chair waves going

for a ride; where old faded sea captain

houses still stand with pride.

Through my window I can an old barn

sagging in the arms of time; where

harvest has turned leaves from

green to rose colored wine.

Through my window I can see an

antique railroad bridge that still

has freight trains slowly crawling;

where handmade fishing boats cast

off their daily morning trawling.

Through my window I can see a

tractor cultivating a nearby farm-

land; where I can see the ever-

changing beauty that is spelled

by mother nature’s hand.