Snowflakes lying on the ground

Blown’ by wind, all around

Frost, the windows do fill

Creep up from the window sills

Covered trees as sentinels stand

Guardians of a winter wonderland

A haloed moon shines on all

As meteorites earthward fall

Shadows cast on fresh fallen snow

Leave no trace as they go

Northern lights often shine

Show their beauty each time

The night, arctic air does fill

Villages, towns are so still

Illuminating a shadowy path

Cedar logs burning on an open hearth

-By Charles Day