Portland poet Gibson Fay-LeBlanc to read in Rangeley, August 5

RANGELEY – On Saturday, August 5, lovers of poetry will gather at 3:30 p.m. in the Rangeley Public Library to honor poet Hugh Ogden, formerly of Poets’ Island, Rangeley (1937-2006). Gibson Fay-LeBlanc of Portland, executive director of the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, will be the featured poet at the 16th annual Hugh Ogden Memorial Evening of Poetry. Sponsored by the Rangeley Public Library and the Ogden Poetry Committee, the event is free to all. Light refreshments will be served.

Members of the Ogden family will begin the evening by reading poems written by their father. Then, community members are invited to read a poem of Hugh’s or one of their own that attends to what meant so much to Hugh: the beauty and mystery of the world, especially Rangeley, and peace among all living things. A sign-up sheet will be available just before the start of the evening, since time will be limited.

Gibson Fay-LeBlanc’s first collection of poems, Death of a Ventriloquist (2012), won the Vassar Miller Prize. His second, Deke Dangle Dive (2021), explores illness, fatherhood, brotherhood, and masculinity through a variety of lenses, including ice hockey, contemporary culture, and the natural world. This collection considers how poems can speak to us and through us when all seems lost.

Gibson served as the City of Portland’s fifth Poet Laureate, ending a three-year term in 2018. His projects included “Written, Spoken, Rapped,” a multimedia website that he collaborated on with poet Wesley McNair and that is aimed at high school teachers and students interested in writing poetry, and Deep Water, a column that features a poem each Sunday in the Maine Sunday Telegram and now continues with poet Megan Grumbling as editor.

With graduate degrees from UC Berkeley and Columbia University, Gibson has taught writing at conferences, schools and universities including Fordham, Haystack, and University of Southern Maine. He lives in Portland with his family. To read some of Gibson’s poems, see his website at www.gibsonfayleblanc.com

To purchase copies of Gibson’s new book and to order others, please visit Books, Lines & Thinkers, 2513 Main Street, Rangeley (864-4355, bltbooksrangeley@yahoo.com).

Love of Maine’s natural world and concern for family life link Gibson Fay-LeBlanc and Hugh Ogden; please join us to celebrate their poetry. If you can, please call the Rangeley Public Library at 864-5529 to reserve a seat and help us plan for the event. For more information, contact Peggy at 864-3421, myocom@gmu.edu, and visit margaretyocom.com/poetry