ArtsFarmington announces Trio Con Brio

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington is very pleased to present Trio Con Brio – Copenhagen on March 8, 7:30 p.m., Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, Main Street, University of Maine in Farmington, playing music of Haydn, Shostakovich, and Schubert.

Trio Con Brio translates to “Trio with Verve or Energy”, or, as we might say in Maine: “Trio with Moxie”! They are acknowledged as one of the finest piano trios in the world, and are entering their 21st season of playing together. While founded in Vienna in 1999, they are now based in Copenhagen, Denmark, but have toured worldwide.

The trio consists of two Korean-born sisters, Soo-Kyung Hong (cello) and Soo-Jin Hong (violin), and Soo-Kyung’s husband, Jens Elvekjaer, a Danish pianist. They have gained a reputation for their fresh and contemporary approach to the core repertoire. It has been said that “works by Beethoven, Schubert and Brahms are transformed in their hands into the alive-and-kicking music of today.”

They have won almost all the major competitions for piano trio and have played in the world’s leading venues. They have held a central role in Scandinavia’s vibrant contemporary music scene, and many leading Scandinavian composers have had the Trio premiere their works.

“One of the greatest performances of chamber music I’ve ever encountered” said the American Record Guide, and Gramophone wrote, “Superb…Any group would be hard pressed to imitate this blend of verve and poise…” Their recordings are routinely awarded such words of praise.

All three members of the trio knew right from the start that they would find their musical identities as a piano trio: “There is something about the configuration of a trio, about that triangle, that somehow focuses and amplifies the special understanding that we all have as people and as musicians. It is both a freedom and a fulfillment.”

For tickets and more information visit our website, artsfarmington.org. To keep all of us safe mask use and proof of full vaccination is required. The number of attendees will be limited to allow social distancing.

Their website, https://www.trioconbrio.dk/, has more information and YouTube has a number of videos from some of their concerts.