Quilt show and benefit raffle



PHILLIPS – The Narrow Gauge Quilters are hosting its annual local quilt show at the Phillips Library Studio on June 25 and 26.

Featured will be the group’s 2020 raffle quilt “Our Neck of the Woods.” Ticket sales for the drawing will begin at the end of August.

Despite the pandemic, the quilters have used virtual technology to continue meeting, sewing comfort quilts for community and creating small craft kits for area children.

The quilters’ contributions benefit the Phillips/Madrid and Strong area during these trying times. For more information, contact Sheila Driscoll, Narrow Gauge Quilters Chair at 207-639-3249.