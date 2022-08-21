Rangeley area Art in August show results

OQUOSSOC – Every first Thursday in August, The Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ hold their annual “Art in August” in the heart of Oquossoc Village in the beautiful Rangeley Lakes Region.

This year’s offerings included a wide variety of fine art and fine craftwork. Winners in both the 2D and 3D category featured woodworking, knitting, pottery, painting, and photography.

Winners in the 3D category:

1st Place: John Hooper

2nd Place: Nancy Shaul

3rd Place: Bill and Susan Lewis

Honorable Mention: Robin Henne

Winners in the 2D category:

1st Place: Scott Perry

2nd Place: Roger Stevens

3rd Place: Walter Mularz

Honorable Mention: Dan Johnson

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit

www.rangeleyarts.org.