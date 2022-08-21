Rangeley area Art in August show results

1 min read
Woodcarver John Hooper with award presenter RFA President Valerie Zapolskywas, was the first-place finisher in the 3D categories at this year’s Art in August event.
Photographer Scott Perry, was the first-place winner in the 2D category at this year’s Art in August, an open-air art exhibit and sale in Oquossoc Park that held on August 4, 2022.

OQUOSSOC – Every first Thursday in August, The Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ hold their annual “Art in August” in the heart of Oquossoc Village in the beautiful Rangeley Lakes Region.

This year’s offerings included a wide variety of fine art and fine craftwork. Winners in both the 2D and 3D category featured woodworking, knitting, pottery, painting, and photography.

Winners in the 3D category:
1st Place: John Hooper
2nd Place: Nancy Shaul
3rd Place: Bill and Susan Lewis
Honorable Mention: Robin Henne

Winners in the 2D category:
1st Place: Scott Perry
2nd Place: Roger Stevens
3rd Place: Walter Mularz
Honorable Mention: Dan Johnson

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit
www.rangeleyarts.org.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email