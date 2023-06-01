Rangeley Art Crawl, July 1

RANGELEY – Rangeley will come alive with the Arts on Saturday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join the fun as Downtown Rangeley transforms into one big interactive art show. It is a celebration of regional and seasonal artists and their art in all its forms, and it provides an opportunity to meet the artists behind the fantastic creations. So come spend a warm summer evening walking around Downtown Rangeley.

Check out local galleries and meet local and regional artists in and outside the local businesses on Main and Pond Streets. In addition to meeting the artists, attendees can enjoy the beautiful views of Rangeley Lake and Haley Pond while exploring Downtown Rangeley. This is a kid friendly event, as fun activities are planned for the kids.

Visit the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce website at www.rangeleymaine.com for more information, or email at info@rangeleymaine.com. The Chamber can be reached by phone at (207) 864-5571.

Remember, the Chamber’s online auction will also be ongoing July 1 through July 4, at Annual Rangeley Chamber July 3rd, 2023 Auction | 32auctions.