Rangeley Community Chorus to sing on August 28

RANGELEY – Rangeley Community Chorus presents “So Happy Together,” an evening of music about being together, happiness, singing, and being happy about being together and singing! The concert will be held on Saturday, August 28, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley. The concert will include songs presented by the full chorus, The PEPS (an a cappella quartet consisting of Pam Ellis, Erin Smith, Pam Morse, and Sue Downes-Borko), and a sprinkling of solos.

The chorus is under the direction of Erin Smith, is accompanied by Robert Ludwig, and is supported by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts and is sponsored in part by Morton & amp; Furbish Insurance Agency.

The Chorus is comprised of members of all ages from the Rangeley Region, as well as the neighboring towns of Stratton-Eustis and Carrabassett Valley. Membership is open and rotating.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance on-line at www.rangeleyarts.org – click on “Buy Tickets.” They can also be purchased at the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office on Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. , or by calling 207-864-5000, and will be available at the door. For more information call 207-864-5000.