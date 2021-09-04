Rangeley Creative After-School Arts hires new program specialist

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is proud to announce that Michaela Beckmann will be the new interim Program Specialist for their free after-school program: Creative After-School Arts or CASA. The program is open to students in grades 5 – 12, and will meet Monday – Friday after school until 5 p.m. Registration forms for CASA are available outside the Rangeley Lakeside Theater.

Ms. Beckmann was a Counselor with the RFA’s Youth Drama Camp and Teem Drama Week sessions this summer. Michaela has an interest in art, drama, literature including creative writing, and music.

CASA will be offering band again this year with instructor Schrader. Students interested in band/music lessons should register for CASA and we will pass the information along to Mr. Schrader.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.