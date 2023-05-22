Rangeley Friends of the Arts announce summer schedule of arts events

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts announce the schedule of events for summer 2023 at the RFA Lakeside Theater located at 2493 Main St in Rangeley.

This year the Annual Fundraiser hosted by Gary and Jackie Patnode and Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply will present “THE EAGLES EXPERIENCE” THE EAGLES EXPERIENCE aims to be the most authentic tribute show to the Eagles available today, performing ALL their material absolutely LIVE, without any pre-recorded backing tracks or “digital assistance”.

The RFA will continue to offer live theater starting with the return of a Rangeley favorite musical event “Best of DIVA, a love story”, followed by Community Theater productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, and The Odd Couple by Neil Simon. The Indie Film Series returns and a new Indoor Concert Series begins with dates in July and August. There will be unique gallery exhibits with Opening Receptions where you can meet the artist beginning on Memorial Day Weekend and continuing through the Fall. Celebrated artist Michael Vermette will host two Plein Air Artist Workshops this summer and Youth and Teen week long Drama camps are open for registration.

For more information and complete schedule of arts events or to buy tickets visit www.rangeleyarts.org.