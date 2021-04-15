Rangeley Friends of the Arts announces summer plans

RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts announced the schedule of events for summer 2021 at the RFA Lakeside Theatre located at 2493 Main St in Rangeley.

New this year is a Community Art Project “Rangeley Rocks ME,” a fun geo-tagging activity for the whole family. You can join the Facebook group to see all the details on this project. There will also be a new Outdoor Concert Series to be held at the gazebo at Haley Pond Park.

The RFA will continue to offer live theater with all Covid safety protocols in place, starting with a “One-Act Play Festival” featuring six short comedies, and “The Death of Robin Hood” a comedy slated for mid-summer. The Indie Film Series continues with dates in July and August. There will be unique gallery exhibitions with Opening Receptions where you can meet the artist beginning on Memorial Day Weekend and continuing through the fall. Michael Vermette will host another Plein Air Workshop over four days in Aug.

Other perennial favorite events include the Street Dance, Art in August, the Lakeview Chamber Players Concert and the Rangeley Community Chorus Concert.

FMI on the RFA events and the complete schedule, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.