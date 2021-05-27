Rangeley Friends of the Arts Holy Pond Park concert series

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host an Outdoor Concert Series at Haley Pond Park gazebo over a series of Mondays in July and August.

Bring your folding chair and enjoy music again during 5 free outdoor concerts this summer. All shows start at 7 p.m.

•July 19 – The Sandy River Ramblers

•July 26 – Jazz Time 99

•August 9 – Sami Stevens and Kazemde George – Jazz Vocals and Saxophone – exclusively sponsored by Moose Alley

•August 16 – Jazz Time 99

•August 23 – The Sandy River Ramblers

Please call 207-864-5000 or check the website to see final scheduling updates. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, please visit rangeleyarts.org.

