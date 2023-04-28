Rangeley Friends of the Arts hosts student art exhibit, opening April 28

RANGELEY – On Friday April 28 from 5 to 6 p.m., the Rangeley Friends of the Arts will be hosting the RLRS annual art exhibit at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St in Rangeley.

Come and join the students, parents, educators, and supporters of our award-winning student artists. Full Concessions and a beer/wine cash bar. The Exhibit continues through May 21, 2023.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.