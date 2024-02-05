Rangeley Friends of the Arts hosts “The Kitchen Table” storytelling event

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host an entertaining evening of personal storytelling on February 22, 2024 at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley, beginning at 7 p.m. The event, entitled The Kitchen Table, is directed by Tim Straub. This event is sponsored in part by a grant from the Onion Foundation as well as the Maine Community Foundation.

This multi-media event comes with dual invitations: One to those wishing to tell their tales and another to those looking to listen to others tell their tales. First, if you are possibly interested in getting up and letting the world know about that time when you were there in that place doing that thing then you should contact Tim Straub at 864-9995, or email him at tstraubster@gmail.com.

Free Storytelling Workshops for this performance will be held Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. & Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater.

General Admission for “The Kitchen Table” is $15 for adults and $10 for children under 18. Tickets are available at the door. Theater Box Office will open at 6pm on the night of the performance. Full concessions will be available.

“This is entertainment, people, as it was long before the internet and its allure,” Straub said.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.