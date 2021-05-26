Rangeley Friends of the Arts photography competition call to artists

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts announces the 7th Annual Western Mountain Photography Show Exhibit dates: Sept. 11 – Oct. 11, 2021 featuring an Awards Reception Sept. 11, 2021, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery located in the Lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater.

The Theme for the 2021 Exhibit is JOURNEY.

Juried Exhibit with awards: Photographers may submit up to three images to earn cash prizes in two categories. Our theme for 2021 is JOURNEY. The Juried Exhibit will be on display on Saturday, Sept. 11 through Monday, Oct. 11.

During the entire exhibit, attendees may vote for their favorite image in the People’s Choice competition.

Photographers interested in submitting work: follow this link: https://rangeleyarts.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/JURIED-PHOTO-SHOW-RULES-GUIDELINES-2021.pdf

Juried Exhibit Awards Reception: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery. A public event and reception featuring complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine) where the accepted images will be on display and the winners will be announced and prizes awarded.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. FMI about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.