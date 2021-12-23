Rangeley Friends of the Arts to hold Winter DIVA Show: Classic DIVA

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts proudly presents the Annual RFA Winter DIVA Show! Rangeley’s own Divas will fill your evening with music and dance as local, talented ladies and gentlemen present some of the best music ever heard. This show features music from the 40’s, 50’s, and early 60’s. This will be an evening of non-stop entertainment – a unique Rangeley event not to be missed!

Admission: Adults: $20/First Night*: $15/18 & under: $10 All seats are reserved. Choose from Cabaret Tables or Auditorium Seating. It is highly recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance as there will be a very limited number of tickets available at the door. Tickets are available now at www.rangeleyarts.org.

*First-Night: an opening night ticket discount to showcase the performers and reward our wonderfully supportive community that enjoys RFA’s live theater productions.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.