Rangeley Friends of The Arts to host annual fundraiser concert

RANGELEY – Join your friends and neighbors on July 14 for an evening to support the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. The evening begins with private cocktail receptions at 5:30 p.m. , followed by delicious dessert reception with cash bar, and then the final event a concert featuring: Center Stage – Motown Revue, at the RFA Lakeside Theater. The event is Exclusively Sponsored by Gary and Jackie Patnode and the Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply.

Motown Revue: “Center Stage” will bring you back to the Motown era with music of The Temptations, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, The Spinners, Smokey Robinson and more! Performances feature a magical vocal blend and original choreographed dance routines, combined with a live, funky band. The three front men—Darryl Carter, Donald McCall and Irving Lewis—have toured the country for 30 years with their 9-piece Motown show band, entertaining audiences as large as 30,000.

Tickets for our Annual Fundraiser are $100. $60 is the value of your ticket and $40 is a donation to the RFA. All proceeds from this event go toward improvements to the theater’s facade. To reserve your seat and support the arts, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on BUY TICKETS.