Rangeley Friends of the Arts to host “Explorations in Abstract” exhibit featuring Liz Gold

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host an Artist Reception celebrating the works of Liz Gold at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater 2493 Main Street in Rangeley, on Friday Nov 17, 2023 from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Come on out to meet the artist, enjoy complimentary refreshments and a beer/wine cash bar. The Exhibit continues through March 31st, 2024. Winter Gallery hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.