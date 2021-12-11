Rangeley Friends of the Arts to host open call for all singers and dancers for classic DIVA

RANGELEY – Rangeley’s favorite musical event returns to the stage in February! The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will produce a live musical event, “Classic DIVA” in February. The performance will include songs and singers, both men and women, from the 40’s, 50’s and early 60’s. We are specifically looking for classics by Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Judy Garland, Doris Day, Perry Como, Frank Sinatra and others from that era.

Auditions will be held at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St in Rangeley on Saturday, January 8 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. If you can’t make that audition date, video submission will be accepted prior to January 8. Email your video or send a link to rangeleyarts@gmail.com. Auditions are open to everyone regardless of past stage experience and we’d love to have some new talent participate!

At auditions, be prepared to present your song to a karaoke track or recording. If you are interested in being involved but not as a soloist, please come and let us know what you’d like to do – we need back up dancers and singers, as well as stage crew, set design, lighting and sound techs. This is a great opportunity to get involved in something new and have some fun!

The performance dates are February 24, 25 and 26 at 7:00 p.m. The style of the show will be like an early TV variety show.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.