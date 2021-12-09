Rangeley Friends of the Arts to host storytelling workshops

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts recently received a Discovery Grant from the Onion Foundation to host Storytelling Workshops. The workshops will be held twice a month with an opportunity to perform monthly. Workshops are being facilitated by storyteller extraordinaire and RLRS English teacher, Tim Straub.

Participants should come to the workshop with some ideas for a story, a true event. No lines need to be memorized. In the workshop you will learn to craft your story into its best presentation.

Workshop Dates:

Thursday Jan. 13, 2022: 5:00-6:00 p.m. and Saturday Jan. 29, 2022: 3:00-4:00 p.m.; Performance on Saturday Feb. 12, 2022: 7:00 p.m.

Thursday Feb. 17, 2022: 5:00-6:00 p.m. and Saturday March 5, 2022: 3:00-4:00 p.m.; Performance on Saturday March 12, 2022: 7:00 p.m.

All workshops and performances will be at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley

There is no fee for the workshops. There will be tickets sold for the performances. Ticket money will help underwrite the workshops. Anyone interested should contact Tim Straub at tstraubster@gmail.com. FMI email us at rangeleyarts@gmail.com

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.