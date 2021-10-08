Rangeley Friends of The Arts to preform Little Shop of Horrors

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Regional Middle and High School Drama Club presents Little Shop of Horrors at the RFA Lakeside Theater on November 19 – November 21. Showtimes are Nov 19 and 20 at 7PM and November 21 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to show time. Adult tickets are $10, and student tickets are $8.

Little Shop of Horrors, with books and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken is based on the film by Roger Corman, and screenplay by Charles Griffith, and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Little Shop of Horrors production team consists of Erin Smith, Artistic Director, Brittany Wetherill, Assistant Director, Janice Adler, Set Designer, Wendy Caisse, Properties Master, Charyssa Farris, Costumes, Justin Orazi, Lighting Director, and Sue Downes-Borko, Accompanist.

Little Shop of Horrors cast features Ella Shaffer (senior) as Audrey, Daxxtyn Williams (Junior) as Seymour, Austin Hathaway (Junior) as Mr. Mushnik, Tori White (Sophomore) as Audrey 2, Elizabeth Robare (Junior) as Orin Scrivello DDS, Lily Lavallee (Senior) as Crystal, Averie Flewelling (Sophomore) as Chiffon, Angie Chavaree-Woodward (Sophomore) as Ronette, Addie Hemingway (Sophomore) as Customer, Emily Keldie (Grade 6) as Mrs. Luce, Troy Hathaway (Grade 6) as Mr. Bernstein, Abby Grant (Grade 7) as Skip Snip, and Anna Ross (Sophomore) as Patrick Martin and Interviewer.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.