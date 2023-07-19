Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce presents Rangeley Art Crawl, July 28

RANGELEY- Rangeley will come alive with the Arts on Friday, July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Join the fun as Downtown Rangeley transforms into one big interactive art show. It is a celebration of regional and seasonal artists and their art in all its forms, and it provides an opportunity to meet the artists behind the fantastic creations. So come spend a warm summer evening walking around Downtown Rangeley. Check out local galleries and meet local and regional artists in and outside local businesses on Main and Pond Streets. In addition to meeting the artists, attendees can enjoy the beautiful views of Rangeley Lake and Haley Pond while exploring Downtown Rangeley. This is a kid-friendly event, as fun activities are planned for the kids.

Visit the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce website at www.rangeleymaine.com for more information or email the Chamber at info@rangeleymaine.com. You can also call (207) 864-5571.