Rangeley Lakes Regional School performance of Little Shop of Horrors rescheduled

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Regional Middle and High School Drama Club presents Little Shop of Horrors at the RFA Lakeside Theater on January 1-3. Showtimes are Jan 1 at 7 PM, Jan 2 at 2 PM and 7 PM, and Jan 3 at 7 PM. All tickets are $10. There will NOT be concessions available for sale and masks will be required for all attendees. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Theater or by calling (207) 864-5000 Monday-Friday 10am to 2 pm. All purchases will be cash or check; there will be no credit cards or online ticket sales. Reserved tickets can be held at the door. Any unreserved or unclaimed tickets will be sold to the general public at the door.

Little Shop of Horrors, with books and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken is based on the film by Roger Corman, and screenplay by Charles Griffith, and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Little Shop of Horrors production team consists of Erin Smith, Artistic Director, Brittany Wetherill, Assistant Director, Janice Adler, Set Designer, Wendy Caisse, Properties Master, Charyssa Farris, Costumes, Justin Orazi, Lighting Director, and Sue Downes-Borko, Accompanist.

Little Shop of Horrors cast features Ella Shaffer (Senior) as Audrey, Daxxtyn Williams (Junior) as Seymour, Austin Hathaway (Junior) as Mr. Mushnik, Tori White (Sophomore) as Audrey 2, Elizabeth Robare (Junior) as Orin Scrivello DDS, Lily Lavallee (Senior) as Crystal, Averie Flewelling (Sophomore) as Chiffon, Angie Chavaree-Woodward (Sophomore) as Ronette, Addie Hemingway (Junior) as Customer, Emily Keldie (6th grade) as Mrs. Luce, Troy Hathaway (6th Grade) as Mr. Bernstein, Abby Grant (7th Grade) as Skip Snip, and Anna Ross (Sophomore) as Patrick Martin and Interviewer.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.