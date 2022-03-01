Rangeley storytelling workshops continue

RANGELEY — Have you ever wished you could keep a crowd on the edge of their seats with a good story? Well, now is your chance!

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has received a Discovery Grant from the Onion Foundation to host Storytelling Workshops. The workshops will be held twice a month with an opportunity to perform monthly. Come craft your story with our favorite funny man, storyteller extraordinaire and RLRS English teacher, Tim Straub.

Participants should come to the workshop with some ideas for your own story, something that really happened to you. Since you are telling a true story, there are no lines that need to be memorized. In the workshop you will learn to craft your story into its best presentation.

Workshop Dates:

Saturday May 7, 2022: 3:00-4:00 PM

Wednesday May 18, 2022: 5:00-6:00 PM

Performance Date (The Kitchen Table): Saturday May 21, 2022: 7:00 PM

All workshops and performances will be at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley

There is no fee for the workshops. There will be tickets sold for the performances (The Kitchen Table). Ticket money will help underwrite the workshops. Anyone interested should contact Tim Straub at tstraubster@gmail.com. FMI email us at rangeleyarts@gmail.com

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.