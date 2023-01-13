Rangeley to host ‘Water Stories’ exhibit by artist Christine Sullivan

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host an Artist Reception celebrating the works of Christine Sullivan at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, on Friday January 20, 2023 from 5:00 – 6:30 PM.

Come on out to meet the artist, enjoy complimentary refreshments and a beer/wine cash bar. The Exhibit continues through April 16, 2023. Winter Gallery hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.