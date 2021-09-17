Rangeley’s Annual Western Mountain Photography Show winners announced

“Take The Bus” contest winning picture taken by Jennifer Hickey

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts held the awards ceremony for the 7 Annual Western Mountain Photography Show on September 11, 2021. The Theme for the 2021 Exhibit was JOURNEY.

The 2021 Winners are:

Rena LeClair

Best in Show: Rena LeClair “Into the Light”

Color Category:
1st Place: Jennifer Hickey “Take the Bus”  artist photo below
2nd Place: Allen Wicken “Westerly Spiritual Journey Affirmed”
3rd Place: Alex Burke “Cascading To…”

Black & White Category
1st Place: Eric Johnsen “Journey Through Time” The image below, artist not present
2nd Place: Alex Burke “Winter Walkabout”
3rd Place: Mark Turner “Snowshoer Below Baxter Peak”

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. FMI about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.

Allen Wicken
Jen Hickey
Rena LeClair’s “into the light”

 

Eric Johnsen’s “Journey through time”
