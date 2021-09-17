Rangeley’s Annual Western Mountain Photography Show winners announced

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts held the awards ceremony for the 7 Annual Western Mountain Photography Show on September 11, 2021. The Theme for the 2021 Exhibit was JOURNEY.

The 2021 Winners are:

Best in Show: Rena LeClair “Into the Light”

Color Category:

1st Place: Jennifer Hickey “Take the Bus” artist photo below

2nd Place: Allen Wicken “Westerly Spiritual Journey Affirmed”

3rd Place: Alex Burke “Cascading To…”

Black & White Category

1st Place: Eric Johnsen “Journey Through Time” The image below, artist not present

2nd Place: Alex Burke “Winter Walkabout”

3rd Place: Mark Turner “Snowshoer Below Baxter Peak”

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. FMI about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.