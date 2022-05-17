Rangeley’s Concert of Caring raises over $1,000 for Ukraine

RANGELEY — Nearly 100 people recently attended the evening of music to honor the people of Ukraine at the Church of the Good Shepherd. The Concert of Caring raised over $1,000 for the World Central Kitchen serving the people of Ukraine. The concert included music by the Rangeley Ringers, Sue Downes-Borko, Robert Ludwig, Sam Meehan, Michelle Cerminara and many more. All of music was written for or by the people of Ukraine and for Peace. Guest speaker, Yanina Nickless, whose family is in Ukraine, shared stories of her young life in Ukraine contrasted with many cousins’ lives in the midst of war. Rangeley students created and donated over 60 sunflower paintings. The Rangeley Fire Department flew the American and Ukrainian flags over the entrance to the church. A special thank you to the local businesses and individuals who donated their valuable resources to such a worthy cause. The concert may be seen on “Good Shepherd Church Rangeley Maine” Facebook page and heard on WRGY radio.