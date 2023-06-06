Registrations open for RFA summer youth drama camps

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is offering two different week-long day-camps in drama for youth this summer at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley.

July 10-14 is Drama Camp Week 1 for 7-12 year olds. Anne Crump, Director, is a resident of Methuen, Massachusetts. Having received her BFA in Acting from Drake University she is excited to get creative with the children who summer in Rangeley. Anne has also studied at the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. You may have seen Anne on stage here in Rangeley as well as in Farmington. The camp meets from 9:30 – 3:00 each day.

August 7-11 is TEEN Drama Week for ages 13-18 and is led by Lindsay (MacNaughton) Hinojosa, a theater artist and educator from Brooklyn, NY. She holds a BFA in Drama from Syracuse University, toured the US and Canada with the prestigious Missoula Children’s Theatre and is currently a performer and director for the award-winning performance troupe and media company, Story Pirates. The camp meets from 9:30 – 3:00 each day.

Each camp will have a finale performance at 1 p.m. on the last day. Register now to secure placement. There is a fee for each camp; scholarships are available; for more information visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on >Youth Programs>Camps at the top of the page, or call the RFA at 207-864-5000.