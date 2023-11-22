Rehearsals underway for Sandy River Players’s upcoming show

FARMINGTON – Sandy River Players is proud to announce that rehearsals are underway for their upcoming production of You Can’t Take It With You by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. Following the recent hit productions of Into the Woods, several Cabaret nights, and the Children’s Summer Theater Camp production of Newsies, SRP is excited to bring this classic show to the local theater-going community. The show will hit the Emery Community Arts stage January 11, 2024, with a six-show run ending on January 21, 2024. You Can’t Take It With You was first performed on Broadway in 1936. It won a Pulitzer Prize in 1937 and was adapted for the screen in 1938, winning an Academy Award for best director and best picture. Directing Sandy River Player’s take on the show is Kyla Wheeler. Over the years Wheeler has directed several shows for SRP, is currently a member of the Board of Directors, and is also a founding member of local improv group Teacher’s Lounge Mafia.

You Can’t Take It With You is a comedic play in three acts. It takes place in the New York City home of the slightly eccentric Vanderhof-Sycamore family and follows the antics of the family over several nights as one of their daughters tries to introduce her family to a gentleman caller. Wheeler has cast the show with familiar faces and some newly found talent, all bringing their own eccentric personalities to the stage to bring this old favorite to life. Tickets will go on sale online in December. Please check out the SRP Facebook page for further information as the show draws closer.