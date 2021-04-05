RFA holds open auditions for comedic play

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) is holding open auditions for their summer production of a comedy: “The Death of Robin Hood.”

Auditions will be on Sunday, April 11, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley. The production is scheduled for July 30 through Aug. 2, 2021. The audition and all RFA productions will follow the latest Covid-19 safety guidelines. Masks are required.

In “The Death of Robin Hood” we learn the whole sordid affair of Robin Hood’s demise from those who knew him best, both friends and foes. A comedy in two acts with a running time of an hour and a half full of silly costumes, witty dialogue, daring sword fights, and a whole lot of fun!

CAST OF CHARACTERS:

ALAN: M, 20s-30s. A wandering minstrel, recently returned to Loxley, with a weak stomach.

LITTLE JOHN: M, 30s-50s. A boisterous, friendly blacksmith. Had studied to be a priest in a past life.

ELLEN: F, 20s-30s. Lady Marian’s maid, Will’s athletic sister, and Alan’s former lover.

MARIAN: F, 20s-40s. The bored wife of the Sheriff.

SHERIFF: M, 30s-50s. Lady Marian’s husband and Loxley’s frustrated lawman, who has some skill with a sword.

WILL: M, 20s-30s. Ellen’s older brother and Alan’s former best friend, who happens to be an excellent swordsman.

For a list of the readings, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “Get Involved” at the top of the page. Although memorization is not necessary, you should rehearse your delivery. Expect to read group scenes with others auditioning – we are looking for various forms of chemistry between different roles.

If you can’t make the audition time, you can send in a video recording of the provided reading. Please record all lines in your gender. Note: We are willing to accept auditions from college students that won’t be in town until second half of May. Video auditions must be sent to rangeleyarts@gmail.com by no later than April 10.

The RFA is planning a full series of Covid-safe events for small audiences this summer, including outdoor events, gallery openings, youth camps, workshops and live theater. FMI on the RFA and their programming, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.