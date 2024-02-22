RFA holds open auditions for Newsies

RANGELEY – Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) is holding open auditions for their upcoming production of “Newsies.”

Auditions will be held at the RFA Lakeside Theater at 2493 Main St. in Rangeley on March 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. Auditions are open to everyone regardless of past stage experience and new talent is welcome! At the audition, prepare music and side.

The audition form, music, sides and dancer audition info can be found at www.ranegleyarts.org under Get Involved. If you are unable to attend, but still want to audition, please email Erin Smith at erinnpsmith@gmail.com for more information on how to submit a video audition.

PRODUCTION CREW:

Director – Erin Smith

Music Director – Sue Downes-Borko

Choreographer – Pam Ellis

Accompanist – Sue Downes-Borko

Producers – Millie Hoekstra and Valerie Zapolsky

SYNOPSIS:

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this Disney musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action.

Newsies is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI) ● All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI ● www.mtishows.com.

