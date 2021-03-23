RFA installs new air purification system

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has just installed the Premier-One Air Purifier System into their HVAC. This state-of-the-art system uses a combination of HEPA filters and special UV lights to eliminate bioaerosols, volatile organic compounds and allergens. This new system assures the safety of our audiences and event participants, as the entire volume of air in the building is fully cleaned every 20 minutes.

The new air purification system eliminates bioaerosols including infectious agents such as bacteria (streptococcus, pneumococcus, legionella, tuberculosis) and viruses (influenza, rhinoviruses, coronaviruses, SARS, common cold); VOCs including formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, tobacco smoke, and toxic mold; and allergens such as pollen, dust mite dander, insect debris, tobacco smoke, mold, fungi, mildew, pet allergens and dust.

The RFA is planning a full series of Covid-safe events for small audiences this summer, including outdoor events, gallery openings, youth camps, workshops and live theater. FMI on the RFA and their programming, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.